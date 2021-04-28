SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.42 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.03.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

