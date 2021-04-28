SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $166.13. 197,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,191,637. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.03.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.