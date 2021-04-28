SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $48.44. 53,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,441. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $48.54.

