SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,980,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,047,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 63,844 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $87.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.61.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

