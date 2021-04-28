SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Position Raised by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.61.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

