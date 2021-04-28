Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

SPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

In related news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £10,327.50 ($13,492.94). Insiders have acquired a total of 14,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,023 over the last three months.

SPT stock opened at GBX 258.20 ($3.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 243.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 257.89. Spirent Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 223 ($2.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 26.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.18 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.67. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

