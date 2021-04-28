Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Spirit Airlines posted earnings of ($3.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAVE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

SAVE stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

