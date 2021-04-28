Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $33.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.60. 286,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,212. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.61. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $139.20 and a 12-month high of $387.44.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.48.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

