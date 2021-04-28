Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 132,949 shares.The stock last traded at $43.73 and had previously closed at $43.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. On average, analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 2,350.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth $9,422,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Sprott by 172.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 80,975 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprott by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

