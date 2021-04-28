SPS Commerce (SPSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. On average, analysts expect SPS Commerce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $102.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.17. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.35, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $574,626.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,310.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $153,872.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,254 shares of company stock worth $7,962,814 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.