Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Square by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56. Insiders sold 1,162,259 shares of company stock worth $278,104,009 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $253.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.96 and a 200-day moving average of $221.05. The company has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.85, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

