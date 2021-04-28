SSAB AB (publ)’s (SSAAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SSAAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. AlphaValue upgraded SSAB AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSAB AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

SSAAY opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.25. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

