SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Raymond James

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $78.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.88.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.54 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

