Stakinglab (LABX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $86.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. Stakinglab has a market cap of $1,996.67 and approximately $86.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001140 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004874 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

