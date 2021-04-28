Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.19.

SBUX stock opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.41 and its 200 day moving average is $102.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

