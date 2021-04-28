Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 20,037 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $53,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

