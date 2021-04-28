Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SBUX traded down $3.75 on Wednesday, hitting $112.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,748,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,335. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.78. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

