Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s previous close.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.65. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

