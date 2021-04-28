State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 15,050 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 58,253 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 121,545 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,376.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 770.8% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,819,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,895 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

IVR stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.80.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.