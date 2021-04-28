State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. ChampionX’s revenue was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

