State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 869.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after buying an additional 213,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,698,000 after acquiring an additional 118,965 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,967,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,676,000 after acquiring an additional 49,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

SLP opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average is $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,752,240.00. Also, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 13,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,050,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,715. Corporate insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.