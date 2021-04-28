State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $676,000 Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,676,000 after buying an additional 132,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,707,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,476,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,195,000 after buying an additional 88,671 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,764,000 after buying an additional 1,024,936 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $57,444,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

