State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $85.59.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The Children’s Place’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLCE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

