State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,667 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Truist downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,097 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $280,385.97. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 743,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,910,056.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,097 shares of company stock worth $2,279,466. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.