State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,973 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Scholastic worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Scholastic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Scholastic by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Scholastic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

SCHL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

SCHL stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $34.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.41. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -750.00%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.