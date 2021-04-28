State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 666 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teradata were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at $49,501,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Teradata by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 278,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,625,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 177,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares during the period.

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,659.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,542 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

