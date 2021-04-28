Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

Shares of SCL traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.85. The stock had a trading volume of 56,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,937. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Stepan has a 52 week low of $83.66 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $44,814.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

