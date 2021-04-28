Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SBT. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SBT stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $254.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

