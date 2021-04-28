Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SF traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.92. The stock had a trading volume of 659,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,574. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,080,541.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,895,044.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.61.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

