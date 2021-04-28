Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $68.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.22. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $558,959.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,297,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

