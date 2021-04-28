STMicroelectronics (STM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. STMicroelectronics has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

NYSE STM opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $43.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on STM. UBS Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.