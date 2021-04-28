Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Koninklijke Philips Call Options (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,141 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,014% compared to the typical daily volume of 282 call options.

PHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHG traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $57.01. 676,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

