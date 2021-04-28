Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,067 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,678% compared to the average daily volume of 60 put options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Advent Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADN traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,438. Advent Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advent Technologies stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.14% of Advent Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.