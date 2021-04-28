Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of PACCAR Put Options (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,138 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 935% compared to the average daily volume of 110 put options.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $91.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,019. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average is $91.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

