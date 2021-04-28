Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 542 call options on the company. This is an increase of 868% compared to the typical volume of 56 call options.

LQDT opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $650.62 million, a P/E ratio of -169.36 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LQDT. TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,567,979.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,568.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $612,150.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

