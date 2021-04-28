Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SEOAY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.