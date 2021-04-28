Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €129.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Stratec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Stratec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Stratec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ETR SBS opened at €118.80 ($139.76) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €114.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €120.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Stratec has a fifty-two week low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a fifty-two week high of €145.00 ($170.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 54.92.

About Stratec

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

