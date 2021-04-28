Strid Group LLC Has $322,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 236.6% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.8% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in The Walt Disney by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 175,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $184.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.13, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.94 and a 200 day moving average of $168.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

