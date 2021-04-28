Strs Ohio Acquires 199,959 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,594 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,959 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $45,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the airline’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.