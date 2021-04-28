Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Strs Ohio raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of CoStar Group worth $50,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGP opened at $936.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $856.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $875.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $595.49 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $925.36.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

