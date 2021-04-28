Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Booking were worth $44,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,464.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,489.41. The company has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,378.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2,132.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.48.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.