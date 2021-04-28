Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.25% of Hess worth $55,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hess by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,986.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $284,204.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,208,938.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 over the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HES opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

