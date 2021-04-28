Strs Ohio Has $57.02 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,858 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 49,266 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Target were worth $57,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Target by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after purchasing an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $204.36 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $106.10 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The stock has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

