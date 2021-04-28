Strs Ohio Sells 15,317 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 15,317 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $66,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $234.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.45. The company has a market cap of $215.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

