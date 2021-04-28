Strs Ohio Sells 3,560 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Accenture were worth $61,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $290.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.97 and its 200 day moving average is $254.87. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

