Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $300.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s previous close.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.73.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK opened at $265.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.92. Stryker has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ossiam grew its stake in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.