Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $169.26 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. On average, analysts expect Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RGR opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average of $67.01. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $90.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.04%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Werkmeister, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $331,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $437,283.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,880 shares in the company, valued at $546,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,603 shares of company stock worth $936,812. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

