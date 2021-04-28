Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

SUI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.43.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $163.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $165.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.31.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Sun Communities by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $2,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sun Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,627,000 after purchasing an additional 119,030 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

