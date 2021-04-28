SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Price Down 4.3%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.73. Approximately 58,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,087,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

STKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -95.31 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $205.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. Research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SunOpta by 1,568.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 273,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 256,812 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta in the first quarter worth about $2,780,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

