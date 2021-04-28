SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) dropped 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.73. Approximately 58,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,087,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

STKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -95.31 and a beta of 2.02.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

